Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0009

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Friendz has a market cap of $471,233.67 and approximately $120,359.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00225739 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00090459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

