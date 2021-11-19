FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.41

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.41 and traded as high as $61.60. FRP shares last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 11,414 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $576.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,261.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FRP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FRP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in FRP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FRP by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

