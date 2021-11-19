FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.05% of FS Development Corp. II worth $16,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the second quarter worth $150,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSII opened at $13.85 on Friday. FS Development Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

