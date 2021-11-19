FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.27. 14,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

