FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) were up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 76,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,183,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 4.66.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

