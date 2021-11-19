Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FJTNY remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Fuji Media has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $6.54.
Fuji Media Company Profile
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.