Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FJTNY remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Fuji Media has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

