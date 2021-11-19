Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $93.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $56,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at $28,396,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $437,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

