Furucombo (COMBO) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $772,769.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00071615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00072369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00093215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.71 or 0.07322522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.80 or 1.00188081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

