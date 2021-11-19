Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,275.23

Future plc (LON:FUTR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,275.23 ($42.79) and traded as high as GBX 3,406 ($44.50). Future shares last traded at GBX 3,374 ($44.08), with a volume of 311,412 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,092 ($53.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,603.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,275.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

