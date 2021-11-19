F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,955 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 3.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 454,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 195,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

