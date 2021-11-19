F&V Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $43,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.