F&V Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 4.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

