F&V Capital Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Mueller Industries comprises 2.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Mueller Industries worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 224,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,398,000 after acquiring an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,350,000 after acquiring an additional 57,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

