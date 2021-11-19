F&V Capital Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,935 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 3.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $75.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

