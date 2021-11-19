F&V Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 4.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

NYSE URI opened at $374.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.71 and a 200-day moving average of $339.35. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

