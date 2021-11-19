F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,605 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for about 1.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,885.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 105,403 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 693.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 161,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.