F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 6,170 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 4.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $66.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

