F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 6,205 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,612,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

