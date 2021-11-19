FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $19.44 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 243.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

