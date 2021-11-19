FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) Issued By Cormark

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Akumin in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Cormark also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, November 8th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday.

AKU stock opened at C$2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.63. Akumin has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$207.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

