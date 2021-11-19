FY2021 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will earn $4.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.11.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

NASDAQ APA opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. APA has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after acquiring an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

