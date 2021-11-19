FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lilium GmbH Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lilium in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.31). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lilium’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $8,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

