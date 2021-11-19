FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Loblaw Companies Limited Issued By Desjardins (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on L. CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.50.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$98.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$99.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.40.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.