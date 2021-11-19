FY2021 Earnings Forecast for MediWound Ltd. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MediWound in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MDWD. Aegis cut their price objective on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $2.86 on Friday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $77.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 234.83% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

