FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.28). B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.41. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $855,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,058,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

