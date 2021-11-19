FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Cut by Analyst

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,002,337,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,838,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,877,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 277,888 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

