FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Raised by Oppenheimer

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ECC opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

