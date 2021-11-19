FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.51.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $254.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $260.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

