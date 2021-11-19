FY2021 EPS Estimates for Flutter Entertainment plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.48. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

