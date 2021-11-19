FY2021 EPS Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.96). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $900.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.57.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,816.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,116 shares of company stock valued at $362,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.