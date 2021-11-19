FY2021 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on L. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.50.

TSE:L opened at C$98.29 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.40.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

