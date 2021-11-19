FY2021 EPS Estimates for Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Lowered by Analyst

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Logiq in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Logiq’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of LGIQ opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.30. Logiq has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Logiq had a negative net margin of 71.36% and a negative return on equity of 79.20%.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

