FY2021 EPS Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Raised by Analyst

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.58. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

