FY2021 EPS Estimates for Phunware, Inc. Increased by Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Phunware in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 283.10% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHUN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Phunware stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $339.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 13.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

