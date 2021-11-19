FY2021 EPS Estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Lifted by Zacks Investment Research

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RVPH opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.10. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

