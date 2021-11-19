FY2021 EPS Estimates for Seabridge Gold Inc. Raised by B. Riley (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$25.75 on Friday. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.95 and a 12-month high of C$29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -547.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 22,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.58, for a total transaction of C$501,998.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,534,650.62. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Christopher Hoel purchased 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,937.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,937.55. Insiders have sold a total of 103,732 shares of company stock worth $2,469,868 over the last ninety days.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

