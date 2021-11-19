FY2022 Earnings Estimate for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Issued By DA Davidson

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for FG New America Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

OPFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

OPFI opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,044,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

