FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $11.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.04. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $247.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.96 and a 200-day moving average of $204.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

