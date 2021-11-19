FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Issued By DA Davidson

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $13.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.76. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

TGT stock opened at $252.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.68. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,858,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,148,000 after buying an additional 259,679 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target by 75.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

