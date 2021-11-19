FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will earn $6.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.16 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $399.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 124.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

