FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$281.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.99. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.46.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

