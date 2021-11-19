FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Reduced by Analyst

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39).

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $2.24 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.