FY2022 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Lifted by Analyst

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will earn $13.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

TGT stock opened at $252.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

