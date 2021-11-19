FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Sage Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sage Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.