FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Lifted by Analyst

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vimeo in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Vimeo stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.