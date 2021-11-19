FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Lifted by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $16.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.47.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

HD opened at $405.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $406.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

