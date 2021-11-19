Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.87

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as low as $2.70. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 52,631 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market cap of $67.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

