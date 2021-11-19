Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.90

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.90 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 43.64 ($0.57). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 62,424 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

