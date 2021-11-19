GAMB (GMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.33 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $344,611.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00221540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.