GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 7.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $229.28 and last traded at $225.78. Approximately 156,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,857,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.12.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -233.70 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.86 and a 200 day moving average of $192.56.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the second quarter worth approximately $129,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

